15 million dollars Christmas tree from Spain might be the most expensive one ever. Watch video

Christmas season has already started kicking-in with the start of December. Preparations for the Christmas and New Year have already begun, and people are bringing home Christmas Trees to decorate it for the special day. But Christmas Tress at the Kempinski Hotel Bahia in Spain is not like any other ordinary one. So, what’s special about it? The tree is reportedly the most expensive Christmas Tree in the world.
According to the claim, the special Christmas Tree at the Kempinski Hotel Bahia has been decorated with precious diamonds, designer jewelry, and stones that have a total worth of $15 million. Yes, you read that right $15 million which roughly translates to a whopping Rs 1,07,33,77,500 that could make it the most expensive Christmas tree in the world.
Still working on this grand installation @kempinskibahia what do you reckon guys????? You may notice a few cable ties thats because once we decided where everything will go, we will secure them. Most the ornaments are so fragile from: Real ostrich and Emu eggs to Resin art bags to mosaic masterpieces, blown glass even 3D printed chocolates, well whats a christmas tree without edible treats! And of course 💎💎💎💎's galore............ #kempinskibahia #kempinskihotel #christmas #mostlavish #mostlavishchristmastree #xmastime #christmas2019 #grandtrees #statement #deckthehalls #merrychristmas #queenofchristmas #worldsmostexpensiveartist #luxury #luxuryhotels #fineart #debbie_wingham
HAPPY DECEMBER INSTA FAM! This year I got a rather big tree to decorate, thanks to THE ONE AND ONLY @kempinskibahia thanks for trusting me you guys, what a beautiful tree. #treeenvy🎄 #christmas #deckthehalls #kempinskibahia #kempinski #luxuryhotels #grandtrees #mostlavishtree #workingprogress #artistsunite @artbagartist @david_arnott_mosaics @garyjamesmcqueenofficial @indoexoticsbags @laticreteeurope @martimcvey @ediprints_co and she isnt on insta but linda martin egg designs. Some amazing friends and world renowned artisans that helped create some beautiful things for the tree, naturally it was quite a mission....... #tree #christmastree #lifeintheartlane
Apart from jewelry from brands like Bulgari, Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, and Chanel, the tree has been decorated with white, red, pink and black diamonds. It has also been decorated with 3D printed chocolates peacocks, feathers, ostrich eggs and bottles of perfumes.
Before this, the Guinness World Record for the most expensively decorated tree was held by a tree at The Emirates Palace hotel in Abu Dhabi. Th tree was decorated in bracelets, necklaces and watches worth $11 million.