15 million dollars Christmas tree from Spain might be the most expensive one ever. Watch video

Kempinski Hotel Bahia in Spain decorated a Christmas Tree that's worth 15 million dollar

Christmas season has already started kicking-in with the start of December. Preparations for the Christmas and New Year have already begun, and people are bringing home Christmas Trees to decorate it for the special day. But Christmas Tress at the Kempinski Hotel Bahia in Spain is not like any other ordinary one. So, what’s special about it? The tree is reportedly the most expensive Christmas Tree in the world.

According to the claim, the special Christmas Tree at the Kempinski Hotel Bahia has been decorated with precious diamonds, designer jewelry, and stones that have a total worth of $15 million. Yes, you read that right $15 million which roughly translates to a whopping Rs 1,07,33,77,500 that could make it the most expensive Christmas tree in the world.

Apart from jewelry from brands like Bulgari, Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, and Chanel, the tree has been decorated with white, red, pink and black diamonds. It has also been decorated with 3D printed chocolates peacocks, feathers, ostrich eggs and bottles of perfumes.

Before this, the Guinness World Record for the most expensively decorated tree was held by a tree at The Emirates Palace hotel in Abu Dhabi. Th tree was decorated in bracelets, necklaces and watches worth $11 million.