Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SMRITIIRANIOFFICIAL Smriti Irani says 'Pawri choro Shehnaaz Gill ki feeling ka socho' as she joins the meme fest

Union Minister of Textiles and former actor Smriti Irani is back with her witty post on Instagram and netizens are already going gaga over it. The former actress joined the meme fest as she talked about the 'Pawri Hori Hai; viral video and said that she prefers Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Kaur Gill's Tommy video instead. On Sunday, a video shared by Dananeer Mobeen, a Pakistan-based Instagram influencer, went viral. In the said video, the girl is seen speaking in a heavily-accented tone as she stood partying with some friends with their car parked on a road.

On Tuesday, Smriti Irani reposted Yashraj Mukhte's video of Shehnaaz Gill's Tommy and said that she prefers the desi one. She wrote, "When you prefer desi Tommy over #Pawri ... I know I am late to the #Pawri but देर आए दुरुस्त आए ...p.s — #Pawri छोड़ो Shehnaaz ki feeling ka socho."

The 'pawri hori hai' video has become the new craze on the internet. Even UP Police could not stop themselves from joining the meme fest and used it to give a message. The UP police wrote on Twitter, "If there is any late night party and you are getting disturbed, call 112." "Ye hum hain aur humari car hai. Agar late night pawri aapko disturb kar rahi hai to ye humara number hai – 112," the 112 service tweeted in a picture which had a police vehicle with a beacon atop it."

The music composer Yashraj Mukhate, who had made the Tommy video had also made a video out of the 'pawri hori hai' dialogue which went viral in no time. Mukhate made a new composition out of this viral content and he captioned the post as: "Aajse me party nahi karunga sirf pawri karunga. Kyuki party karneme wo mazaa nahi jo pawri karneme hai."

As soon as the new composition was posted on Mukhate's Instagram account, users started to comment and there were the likes of Bollywood celebrities including Sidhant Chaturvedi, Archana Puran Singh, and Fatima Sana Shaikh who gave their approval to this "pawry anthem".