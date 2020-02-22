What should be illegal but isn't? SBI's question on Twitter amuses many

Of the many responses SBI received to the question, the ones from Nagpur city police and Lifestyle Stores were noticeable.

The State Bank of India's latest attempt to invoke humour on Twitter turned out to be a banter nobody would ever forget. SBI on Wednesday took to Twitter and threw a fun question at their followers, and the responses they received have been hilarious. The bank asked, "What should be illegal but isn't?"

Of the many responses SBI received to the question, the ones from Nagpur city police and Lifestyle Stores were noticeable.

What should be illegal but isn't? — SBI Card (@SBICard_Connect) February 19, 2020

Having to choose between 2 pairs of shoes! — Lifestyle Stores (@Lifestyle_Store) February 19, 2020

Peeping into the keypad while someone is entering his/her PIN. https://t.co/0fH3Bl1p5M — Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) February 21, 2020

Twitterati even took jibes at SBI and other bank policies.

Charging a poor account holder for not maintaining minimum balance. — Arif Iqbal (@TheAdvIqbal) February 20, 2020

Please help with this😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/VF22FDI06k — Teo LOLstoy (@teo_lolstoy) February 20, 2020

Waiting 2 hrs in SBI ATM line and then the machine message reads ‘ No cash’. — IRFAN AHMAD (@Irfu39) February 20, 2020

Tellers using saliva to count notes — Ratobus (@Ratobus) February 20, 2020

Counter No. 3 Se Poocho😏 — Ankush (@_James_Bong) February 20, 2020

