Netizens in aww as BTS singer V ends yoga session with 'namaste'

BTS singer V aka Kim Taehyung is a heartthrob. The international singer has recently joined his fellow BTS members for a yoga session. The video was released as part of the Winter Package 2021. BTS’ members include Jungkook, Suga, RM, V, Jin, J-Hope and Jimin. Although many clips from the fitness session went viral but the clip featuring Taehyung's namaste caught desi fans' attention.

In the video, V along with his group members, was seen thanking the yoga instructor. As Taehyung bow down with gratitude, he said 'Namaste, thank you. Soon the social media was flooded with the clip and fans were in aww and went emotional. A fan wrote, "OmGGGGG this is real. Wow he really said namaste." Another said "Kim Taehyung said NAMASTE in Winter package 2021...Oh my god.... I'm sure now !! BTS is definitely coming to INDIA Flag of India for concert!! I can feel it #Namaste #BTS."

"#Namaste #V #Taehyung He said namaste it means he really think about us #IndianArmy," a fan wondered.

Take a look:

