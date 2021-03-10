Image Source : TWITTER/@AMUL_COOP Royal Soap Oprah! Meghan Markle- Prince Harry interview gets Amul twist

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's explosive interview with American TV star Oprah Winfrey has stirred a storm on social media. Twitter is divided in extending support after the interview aired on TV. While many came out to support Meghan and Harry and bashed the Royal family for racist comments, others questioned Markle's claims. Keeping up with the trend, Amul also joined the bandwagon and gave its own twist to the interview.

Sharing a poster, Amul Coop wrote, "#Amul Topical: High profile interview of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle!" The poster shows Harry, Meghan and Oprah holding a slice of bread and butter on a knife. It read, "Royal Soap Oprah" and "Harry For It."

In the interview, Meghan Markle accused the Royal family of being cold and racist, especially towards her and their son Archie, which pushed the couple away. She said the fear for their child, for whom no security was offered by the Royal family, and the growing scrutiny also had a damaging effect on her mental health, and she claimed going through suicidal thoughts while she was pregnant.

As the pressure to respond to the interview build at the Buckingham Palace, the senior members of the British Royal family held crisis meetings and issued a statement. The Palace said: "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."

Meanwhile, Prince Harry in the interview said he realised how he had been "trapped" all along just like the "rest of his family".

The Duke of Sussex also said that he felt "let down" by his father Prince Charles, adding that the Prince of Wales had stopped taking calls after the couple informed the Palace of stepping back as active members of the Royal family, before they had made the formal announcement in January 2020.

The interview was watched by an average of 11.1 million people in the UK, the BBC said.

While Prime Minister Boris Johnson did not comment although the Downing Street confirmed that he had watched the interview, opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer said that Meghan's allegations about racism and a lack of mental health support should be taken "very seriously".