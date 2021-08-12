Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/ROSCOE Lewis Hamilton trolled for serving planet-saving vegan diet to his dig on a luxury private jet

Social media is a place which can either make or break a person. While many celebrities are quite, others prefer to stay private in order to avoid online trolling. Every now and then we hear stories of celebs getting criticized for one thing or the other. One among those is Formula One racer Lewis Hamilton. He was once termed a "woke hypocrite" after his views on climate change came out. Well, it seems yet again he has become a topic of discussion over the internet. And this time because of the recent photograph of his bulldog Roscoe who even has his own Instagram page. It all happened when Hamilton shared a snap of his pet with a bowl of fruits and vegetables onboard a fancy plane.

The 36-year-old's pooch was captured with a plate filled with strawberries, pineapple and kiwis and another one with broccoli, peppers and green beans. Apart from this, Lewis who himself is vegan boasts about how his dog eats planet-saving vegan diet. He wrote in the caption, "I loves beings a vegans. I gets all the vegetables ands fruits I wants. My favs are watermelons ands pineapples. Ives lots 5kgs ands feels betters thans evers."

The post received over 100,000 likes but in the comments section people called the sentiment of the whole thing hypocritical. Animal nutritionists warned how vegan diet can be deficient in vital vitamins in dogs. Nicole Paley, of the Pet Food Manufacturers' Association, said, "We advise that vegan diets – with no animal products – are carefully checked by a vet or animal nutritionist."

Whereas TV vet Dr Scott Miller said, "Dogs and cats have sharper teeth for catching meat. As much as it makes sense for you to be a vegan, when it comes to our pets it's going to prove problematic."

The comments on the picture read, "Talks about saving the environment whilst flying his dogs around first class/on private jets," "If everyone had a carbon footprint as big as Lewis Hamilton we wouldn't have an Earth left." Some other read, "He's flying with a private jet and telling everybody that he would live so consistently. Excuse me?" "Doesn't eats meat, flies on a jet," "Dude I don't think a dog can survive like this."

