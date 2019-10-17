It's Karwa Chauth today. And Twitter is celebrating with memes

There's nothing that could explain Karwa Chauth better.

Much before Bollywood could ruin the very idea of Karwa Chauth for all Indians in- and out- side the country, the festival was a mythological reference in scriptures. It still is, but has gained an additional status of an occasion of national importance.

Adding to the popularity is the deluge of debates on whether the festival is regressive or a matter of choice. While we reserve our opinion on it, the threads on Twitter certainly make for an interesting read.

Karwa Chauth makes the woman the centre of attention -- of the society. And in the modern day and age, of the Twitterverse too. Little indulgences are the memes that are afloat on the social media -- that range from being totally nasty to absolute mush.

Indian wifes to their husbands 🤣#KarwaChauth pic.twitter.com/laqCfuumi6 — Delhi se Hoon BC (@delhichatter) October 17, 2019

1: Husband on #KarwaChauth day.

2: Rest of the year. pic.twitter.com/cgkJH0MWIp — Delhi se Hoon BC (@delhichatter) October 17, 2019

Our sincere advice to husbands: If you are acting smart today, abort mission.

And don't even try the stunt at home. Or anywhere else.

Who has the better pay-off (if you know what we mean)?

Now, that's some serious advice.

Marry a man who will ensure you don't fast alone. ❤️



Wish for long life of 'your relationship'



May you guys GROW old TOGETHER. ❣️



Happy #KarwaChauth — Lisha (@lisha230792) October 16, 2019

And that's a serious offer we are sure nobody would take.

Kisi ko Karwa Chauth ka Fast Rakhwaana Hai To Bol do abhi tak Maine Kuch nahi Khaaya 😉#KarwaChauth — MH ⁰² DU ⁰⁵⁵⁵ (@iam_rrahull) October 17, 2019

There's nothing that could explain Karwa Chauth better.

Amen!

p.s. Regressive or not, if you love your husband/lover/companion, and wish to fast for his happiness, the concept of feminism should not come in the way.