Image Source : TWITTER/@JHAMPAKJHUM Fair & Lovely cream will now be called Glow & Lovely; memes and jokes flood Twitter

The popular fairness cream ‘Fair & Lovely’ is now 'Glow & Lovely'. The decision by Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) to rename its popular skincare brand as part of its re-branding efforts, has begun the meme fest on Twitter. "Over the next few months, Glow & Lovely will be on the shelves, and future innovations will deliver on this new proposition," HUL said in a statement adding that the men's range of the brand will be called 'Glow & Handsome'.

Now, funny memes and jokes have taken over social media. While some people are happy, some think that only changing names will not cut it. Nevertheless, memes are always there to make LOL on social media. "'Fair & Lovely' renamed as 'Glow & Lovely'. The world is finally a better place," a user said. Another commented, "Basically Fair & Lovely aka Glow & Lovely is doing what other creams have been doing for past few years by replacing words like fair/lightening with Brightening and glowing. It’s called saanp bhi marjaye aur laathi bhi na toothe. Boro plus bhi yahi karta hai."

Check out some of the best memes and jokes online:

Fair & lovely

Glow & lovely pic.twitter.com/KqKbQMwhm7 — Nithin N (@Fabinthin04) July 2, 2020

Fair & Lovely will be named as

Glow & Lovely



Meanwhile, F&L fans👇

'Toh ab mein gori nahi ho paungi?' pic.twitter.com/Cw8lVfW8Ye — Breaking Memes™ (@neorational) July 2, 2020

HUL after changing the name of Fair & Lovely to Glow and Lovely ...#FairAndLovely #FairAndHandsome pic.twitter.com/SBNrWgbWoR — Riya (@jhampakjhum) July 2, 2020

'Fair & Lovely’ will now be called ‘Glow & Lovely’



But what's the point of removing fair word

🙊🤔😂 pic.twitter.com/2jtpMYnIMS — .｡.:*♡🧚🏻‍♀нυмα🐳 (@Humaira__tweet) July 2, 2020

The Fair and Lovely brand was criticized by some sections for promoting fairness as a symbol of beauty in an Indian milieu where diversity of skin tones is prevalent.

In a statement, it said over the last decade, Fair & Lovely's advertising has evolved to communicate a message of women's empowerment. The brand's vision is to adopt a holistic approach to beauty that cares for people, that must be inclusive and diverse - for everyone, everywhere.

In early 2019, the brand's communication moved away from the benefits of fairness, whitening and skin lightening, towards the glow, even tone, skin clarity and radiance, which are holistic measures of healthy skin. And now, the cream is known as Glow & Lovely! What's your take on the name change?

