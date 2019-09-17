A drop in one bar of WiFi signal changes everything. True story

An old age saying goes to explain why a person who loses his temper at the mere thought of slow internet is dangerously unacceptable. And admit it or not, every specimen of the human species becomes the said kind when even a single bar of WiFi drops. Because, you know, internet is so important. Sometimes, even more than oxygen.
The latest trend on Twitter has had the people talking about what happens when ‘WiFi drops one bar’. And psychologically speaking, it is all about perception. And anger management.
Indian users on Twitter have since been juxtaposing two photos to compare what happens when you have a full signal and when you see a marginal drop. And it is as hillarious as it is true.
Wifi : *Drops one bar*— शैतान अमरीका (@dubeyavish) September 15, 2019
YouTube: pic.twitter.com/EDCqNjMM1Z
WiFi: *Drops by one bar*— Memeswalibandi (@Memeswalibandii) September 14, 2019
You Tube Video quality: pic.twitter.com/Pl21my0A58
Wifi Drops by one bar— Avinash Patil (@Avinash84710284) September 17, 2019
Pic 1) MI TV
Pic 2) others pic.twitter.com/7tgu9XZGA1
WiFi - *drops by one bar* pic.twitter.com/za2YPFrTZG— Roadside Memer (@RoadsideMemer) September 17, 2019
Wifi signal drops one signal— Memes By Zeeshan Sabir (@MemesSabir) September 15, 2019
*le youtube quality: pic.twitter.com/jaYwfEAYgE
Oh no pic.twitter.com/sXHjeXzfha— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) September 15, 2019
WiFi: *Drops down by 1 bar*— Mayank Ralhan (@MayankRalhan) September 13, 2019
YouTube Video Quality pic.twitter.com/MNob3RG6N1
Disclaimer: Read this article when none of the bar of the WiFi signal has dropped.