A drop in one bar of WiFi signal changes everything. True story

New Delhi Updated on: September 17, 2019 15:35 IST
An old age saying goes to explain why a person who loses his temper at the mere thought of slow internet is dangerously unacceptable. And admit it or not, every specimen of the human species becomes the said kind when even a single bar of WiFi drops. Because, you know, internet is so important. Sometimes, even more than oxygen.

The latest trend on Twitter has had the people talking about what happens when ‘WiFi drops one bar’. And psychologically speaking, it is all about perception. And anger management.

Indian users on Twitter have since been juxtaposing two photos to compare what happens when you have a full signal and when you see a marginal drop. And it is as hillarious as it is true.

Makes sense.

Voila!

No! No! No!

no no no no no

Have you MET Gala?

Hangry kya?

YASS

Disclaimer: Read this article when none of the bar of the WiFi signal has dropped.

