Drone footage shows spine-chilling Great White Shark beneath surfers

Image Source : NSRI A great white shark captured swimming beneath surfers in South Africa.

In a spine-chilling drone footage going viral online shows a great white shark beneath oblivious surfers in South Africa. Sea Rescue South Africa (NSRI), which is a non-profit organisation, issued a warning to the beachgoers and adventure-seekers to be careful. NSRI released the footage on social media on Wednesday.

The drone clip released by NSRI shows the shark close to surfers at Plettenberg Bay. The video was recorded on Tuesday.

Increase in shark sightings has been considered "normal aggregation" of these predators to hunt prey like seals and fish close to the shore.

"Due to a high number of reported White Shark sightings and close encounters, NSRI are appealing to the public exercise caution along the Southern Cape coastline, in particular around the coastline of Plettenberg Bay and between Mossel Bay and Jeffreys Bay," wrote NSRI sharing the video.

"The behaviour seen in this drone footage shows that the shark is aware of the surfers and is investigating the surfers," Sarah Waries of City of Cape Town (CoCT) Shark Spotters programme told NSRI.

"It is important for people to remember that white sharks are naturally inquisitive apex predators and that although shark bites are rare, water users must understand the inherent risk associated with sharing the ocean with these animals and change their behaviour accordingly to avoid encountering sharks," she added.

