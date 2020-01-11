Saturday, January 11, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending News
  4. Child falls off moving car. Spine-chilling video goes viral

Child falls off moving car. Spine-chilling video goes viral

The CCTV footage from north Kerala, and IPS officer Pankaj Nain tweeted the video to highlight the importance of child locks and car seats.

India TV Trending Desk India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 11, 2020 14:25 IST
The child, however, did not suffer any serious injuries.

The child, however, did not suffer any serious injuries.

A spine-chilling video of a child falling out from a moving car is the scariest thing you will see today. The video, caught on a surveillance camera, has gone viral. It shows a car taking a sharp turn on a road -- following which one of its doors suddenly opens and a child falls out.

The CCTV footage from north Kerala, and IPS officer Pankaj Nain tweeted the video to highlight the importance of child locks and car seats.

The child, however, did not suffer any serious injuries. The accident reportedly took place in the last week of December in Kottakkal in Malappuram. 

"Child lock and child seats are very important when travelling with children. Check all doors are closed properly, and child lock is on. Always make sit children in a child restraint seat. All kids won't be as lucky as this one," the IPS officer posted on Twitter.

Pankaj Nain's tweet was flooded with reactions from users, who agreed with the officer.

Some even hailed the driver of the auto who stopped his vehicle at the right moment.

What do you think?

 

 

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News