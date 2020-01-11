Child falls off moving car. Spine-chilling video goes viral

The child, however, did not suffer any serious injuries.

A spine-chilling video of a child falling out from a moving car is the scariest thing you will see today. The video, caught on a surveillance camera, has gone viral. It shows a car taking a sharp turn on a road -- following which one of its doors suddenly opens and a child falls out.

The CCTV footage from north Kerala, and IPS officer Pankaj Nain tweeted the video to highlight the importance of child locks and car seats.

The child, however, did not suffer any serious injuries. The accident reportedly took place in the last week of December in Kottakkal in Malappuram.

"Child lock and child seats are very important when travelling with children. Check all doors are closed properly, and child lock is on. Always make sit children in a child restraint seat. All kids won't be as lucky as this one," the IPS officer posted on Twitter.

Child lock and child seats are very important when travelling with childrens. Check all doors are closed properly, and child lock is on. Always make sit children in a child restraint seat. All kids wont be as lucky as this one. #Staysafe #Roadsafety pic.twitter.com/qfnf1rMrox — Pankaj Nain IPS (@ipspankajnain) January 9, 2020

Pankaj Nain's tweet was flooded with reactions from users, who agreed with the officer.

Child lock is the right option. Children's must be engaged under seat belt. It could have easily prevented this. — Dhamu (@dhamuven) January 9, 2020

Yes Pankaj ji,

He had luck so he saved otherwise it was very risky — Rajeev Kumar (@rkdmanas) January 9, 2020

In India people don't even care to put seat belts, let alone child locks sir. — Relentless (@ZenithAmit) January 9, 2020

Thanks for sharing. An eye opener on something which most of us consider as ‘not essential’. — George Varghese (@george_nazareth) January 10, 2020

Some even hailed the driver of the auto who stopped his vehicle at the right moment.

Auto driver is hero — Anand Sagar (@Anand23532617) January 9, 2020

As you mentioned miracle saved the child.

Thanks to both bus & tempo drivers also for their alertness & immediate stoppage of vehicles.

Awareness is the best way to avoid like wise accidents #Staysafe #Roadsafety — Trishala (@Trishal38807152) January 9, 2020

What do you think?