British chef sells Bhelpuri outside Oval during World Cup 2019 match, catches Amitabh Bachchan's attention

Remember that scene from Kangana Ranaut's Queen where she sets up a Paani Puri stall in a food festival in Amsterdam? The scene practically turned out to be true. A British chef named Angus Denoon was selling Bhelpuri (or Jhalmuri) outside The Oval during India vs Australia World Cup 2019 match on Sunday. A passerby took notice of him and recorded it on his smartphone. The video has now went viral on the internet. Twitterati cannot resist but notice how perfectly the man is making cones out of newspaper and filling Bhelpuri in it. The man behin the camera is saying that he will make him famous in India after which a woman replies that he already is.

Angus Denoon told that he learnt to make Bhelpuri in Kolkata when he was on his trip to India. The video went viral like a wildfire that Amitabh Bachchan also took notice of it. Sharing the video, he wrote, "bhery bhel done"

bhery bhel done 🤣 https://t.co/xMNpRT8ZCe — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 11, 2019

When we went through the Instagram profile of this British chef, it was surprisingly named 'Jhalmuri Express'. It seems like Denoon has mastered the art of making Bhelpuri, hence his social media profile gets the name. He even shared a picture of his food cart titled Jhalmuri Express outside the Oval. He was waiting for the audience to come out and relish his Bhelpuri after the match got over.

But it wasn't just Bhelpuri that made a special appearance at the Oval. There was a vendor (a British Man) selling roasted peanuts outside the stadium. Dr Kumar Vishwas shared the video. In the video when Kumar asked what he's selling, he replied, "garam garam moonfali" in a typical British accent.