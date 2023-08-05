Telangana Assembly passes again four bills returned by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Governor of Telangana Dr.Tamilisai Soundararajan being greeted by Chief Minister K.Chandrashekhar Rao during a meeting, in Hyderabad.

The Telangana assembly passed four bills that were returned by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan earlier. The bills passed on Friday were: the Telangana Municipal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022, Telangana Public Employment (Regulation of Age of Superannuation) (Amendment) Bill, 2022, the Telangana State Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill, 2022; and the Telangana Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2023. The bills were moved by the Ministers worried about re-consideration, after which they were passed.

The Assembly prior took up debates on the effect of late heavy rains and measures taken by the government for reinforcing the education and health sectors in the state. Congress and the decision BRS were involved in a conflict of words during a discussion on the effect of downpours. The resistance organised a walkout in challenge the government's alleged 'inadequate' response.

State Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy said relief measures taken by the government were made exhaustively and added that the Congress decided to walk out as it stood exposed for its poor record when in power.

What is Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (Absorption of Employees into Government Service) Bill, 2023?

The bill is aimed at absorbing over 43,000 employees of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) into the government service. Since it is a money bill, it needs the Governor’s approval for introducing the same in the Assembly. However, Raj Bhavan clarified on Friday that it received the draft bill at 3.30 p.m. on August 2 while the Assembly was scheduled to meet on August 3.

Also read | Telangana: BRS leader Jupally Krishna Rao, others join Congress ahead of Assembly elections

Also read | TSRTC Bill may become another flashpoint between Telangana Governor, CM KCR govt