PM Modi, KCR two sides of same coin; BJP our principal enemy: Congress ahead of CWC Hyderabad meet

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and KC Venugopal

Congress described Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Telangana Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao as “two sides of the same coin” and said that the BJP is the “principal enemy” of the grand-old party and KCR’s BRS extend support to the Centre’s “anti-democratic laws” in the Parliament.

Addressing a press conference here on the eve of the Congress Working Committee meeting in Hyderabad, KC Venugopal, and Jairam Ramesh hit out at the Opposition BJP and the ruling BRS in the state dubbing them “anti-democratic”.

“Certainly we had past experience. Our fight is with PM Narendra Modi. Our principal enemy in politics is the BJP and their ideology...They (KCR's party) support anti-democratic laws in the Parliament. KCR's party is supporting the BJP, they are actually against the people. They are anti-democratic,” Venugopal said.

Venugopal backed the I.N.D.I alliance’s media committee’s decision, published on September 14, to boycott the shows of 14 anchors on television and alleged that they are “supporting” the government and “destroying” the face of Opposition.

“Media is the protector of democracy...The role of the media is to correct the mistakes of the government. Similarly, the media used to support the opposition to express their views. But unfortunately, some people in the media are supporting the government and destroying the face of opposition...This is sponsored journalism for the PM Modi-led government, that is why the INDIA alliance has taken this decision,” he alleged.

Congress' "guarantees" in Telangana

Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh said that the party will announce six guarantees to the people of Telangana in line with those declared in Karnataka earlier this year ahead of the Assembly polls.

“We formed a government in Karnataka with a huge majority. BJP has still not announced their Leader of Opposition in Karnataka even after 4 months. In Karnataka, the Modi government tried to stop the 'Anna Bhagya' but we managed to resist their efforts. Similarly, we will declare 6 guarantees to the people of Telangana,” he said.

The Congress leader exuded confidence in getting a majority in Telangana and said that Bharat Jodo Yatra, which was led by Rahul Gandhi last year, made Congress’ victory clear.

“In the upcoming elections, we are sure to get a clear majority from the people. KCR and PM Modi are two sides of the same coin. After Bharat Jodi Yatra it is clear that we are getting a clear majority in Telangana elections,” he said.

CWC meeting

The party’s General Secretary Venugopal elaborated the details of the Congress Working Committee meeting set to take place in Hyderabad from tomorrow.

"Tomorrow we will hold the first CWC (Congress Working Committee meeting) in Hyderabad in which the preparations for the upcoming elections will be discussed. We are very sure that we are going to form government in five states including Telangana. Congress president will preside over the CWC meeting. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will be there. Our 4 chief ministers will also attend the meeting," he said.

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ | CWC rejig: List of first-timers who made it to Congress' top decision-making body

ALSO READ | Rajasthan: Congress high command to take decision on CM's face, says Sachin Pilot