itel Vision 1 Review: Offers enough for the price

itel Vision 1's camera setup resembles closely to the iPhone 11.

itel Vision 1 is the latest smartphone offering from the brand. As the company majorly focuses on entry-level smartphones and feature phones, they know how to fit in just the right amount of features and stick to a lower price point. The latest Vision 1 brings a fingerprint sensor, dual-camera setup and more. But is that enough to justify the Rs. 5,499 price tag? Find out in our full review.

itel Vision 1 Review: Specifications

The itel Vision 1 sports a 6.08-inch IPS LCD display with a waterdrop style notch and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by the Unlisoc SC9863A octa-core processor clocked at 1.6Ghz. The dual-SIM handset packs in 2GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage, which is further expandable up to 128GB using a microSD card. It runs on Google’s Android 10 operating system. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

On the optics front, the itel Vision 1 features a dual-camera setup at the back consisting of an 8-megapixel primary camera and a 0.08-megapixel secondary lens. Upfront, the phone sports a 5-megapixel selfie shooter.

itel Vision 1 Review: Design and Display

The itel Vision 1 comes with a basic design and a dual-tone colour scheme on the back. The handset also sports a dual-camera setup on the back, which closely resembles the one on the Apple iPhone 11. Apart from that, the back of the smartphone houses a fingerprint scanner and the itel branding.

Upfront, there is a 6.08-inch HD+ IPS display with a waterdrop notch on the top. While the display is not completely bezel-less, it sports minimal bezels on the sides but gets a relatively larger chin. The screen can get fairly bright outdoors at up to 500 nits. On the back is a dual-camera setup with an LED flash unit that closely resembles the design of the iPhone 11 series.

itel Vision 1 Review: Performance, Software and UI

Itel Vision 1 draws its power from the Unisoc SC9863A processor, which is paired with 2GB of RAM. Being an entry-level processor, the phone only manages to open basic applications like WhatsApp, Facebook Lite and Twitter. Resource hungry apps like Facebook Messenger or Adobe Lightroom can make the phone lag or show signs of hiccups.

Benchmarks on GeekBench and PC Mark.

As far as gaming is concerned, the itel Vision 1 was not able to run graphics-intensive games like PUBG: Mobile but it did manage to run the lighter version of the game - PUBG: Mobile Lite.

The entry-level smartphone runs on Android 10 out of the box with a custom skin layered on top of it. The company could have managed to get some extra performance by installing Android Go instead. However, the Android installed here brings the full potential of the Google operating system and the company has even added some useful features like gesture navigation to the user interface.

itel Vision 1 Review: Camera

Itel Vision 1 sports a dual-camera setup at the back consisting of an 8-megapixel primary camera paired with a 0.08-megapixel secondary lens. The camera performance is average. The software does have the tendency to increase the brightness levels of images shot even in good lighting situation. In bad lighting, the phone does struggle a bit as the images come out with a lot of grain.

As for the selfies, the images shot come out to be decent and they are pretty usable for multiple social media platforms.

itel Vision 1 Review: Battery

The major attraction in this package has to be the massive 4,000mAh battery on offer. This combined with an entry-level processor, an HD display and all the software optimisations makes the phone last for more than a full working day.

itel Vision 1 Review: Verdict

At this price, a waterdrop notch seems impressive.

The itel Vision 1 does offer an attractive design with great hardware on the inside. The phone is great for first time Android users or people who just want a phone that can fulfil their basic needs without breaking the bank. However, if you can spend a little more than Rs. 5,499, the Realme C3 would be a much better option. At a starting price of Rs. 7,999, the C3 brings a much powerful processor, a better build quality, great cameras and much more.