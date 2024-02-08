Follow us on Image Source : FILE YouTube reveals plans for Vision Pro app development

YouTube has confirmed that a Vision Pro app is under development and is part of its roadmap. The announcement surfaced after YouTube declined to allow its iPad app to run on the Vision Pro initially.

Support for 360 and VR Videos

As per The Verge report, at present YouTube's 360 and VR videos do not work on the Vision Pro. YouTube has been supporting 3D and 360 videos since 2011 and 2016 respectively. Apple has yet not figure out support for this content on the Vision Pro.

Apple's response

When asked about the lack of support for 360 and 3D videos on the Vision Pro, Apple’s spokesperson Jackie Roy has mentioned that much of the content does not deliver a high-quality spatial experience and could cause motion discomfort.

Apple is said to be focused on delivering the best spatial media experience possible.

Challenges with WebXR support

Many Vision Pro owners have encountered issues with other VR videos which are not working due to Safari's lacking WebXR support. Although, Apple is working on improving WebXR support, where there are limitations and it will take time to address these challenges.

YouTube and Apple are working to improve the user experience

The development of a YouTube app for Vision Pro is a step forward, but there are still challenges to overcome, majorly in supporting 360 and VR videos. Both YouTube and Apple are working to improve the user experience on the Vision Pro, but timelines for addressing these issues remain uncertain.

