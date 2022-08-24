Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G set to launched on August 30: Price, availability and more

Follow us on Image Source : MI.COM Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G

Xiaomi is set to launch its latest NoteBook Pro 120G laptop in the Indian market on August 30. This new laptop is an upgrade to the existing Mi Notebook Pro, which was launched in 2021.

Specifications of Notebook Pro 120G:

Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G runs on a fast 120Hz with a 2.5K True-life display and is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 H-series processor, which is further paired with NVIDIA’s GeForce MX550 graphics. The laptop design seems largely similar to its predecessor- Mi Notebook Pro.

The Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G will feature a faster display, faster chip and graphics, as per the reports, but it has been further stated by sources that the laptop is said to be missing on an extra USB Type-A port, as per the sources.

Price of Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G:

On the price front, what we expect is that Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G will be tagged at around the same price band as it was for the Mi Notebook Pro (2021).

About Mi Notebook Pro (2021)

The Mi Notebook Pro features a 14-inch 2.5K (2560 x 1600) display with an all-metal unibody design. The screen supports 100% coverage of the sRGB colour gamut and has an aspect ratio of 16:10 with a refreshing rate cap of 60Hz.

Also, the laptop is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11370H processor and is paired with up to 16GB of 3200MHz DDR4 RAM. It features Intel Iris Xe graphics and it comes with 512GB of NVMe SSD storage as well. Xiaomi further sells the Intel Core i5-11300H processor variant in the Indian market at present.

Backed by a 70WHr battery, the Mi laptop comes with 65W USB Type-C charging support, and for connectivity, the laptop features:

1 x USB Type-C

1 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x Type-A USB 3.2 Gen 1

1 x Type-A USB 2.0

1 x HDMI

A combo audio jack

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.1v

It further supports a fingerprint scanner and backlit keyboard which supports individual keys with 1.3mm travel. Also, the laptop comes with a web camera with 720p resolution and dual speakers.

Mi Notebook Pro is currently priced at around Rs 53,999 for an Intel Core i5-11300H processor and 8GB RAM in India. And the laptop is available in 16 RAM too, which is priced at Rs 58,999. We expect the new Notebook Pro 120G to be priced around the same price band.

