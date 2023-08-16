X introduces feature allowing paid users to highlight posts

Follow us on Image Source : X X unveils highlight feature for paid users to spotlight their posts

X Corp, previously known as Twitter and owned by Elon Musk, has introduced a new feature that enables paid users to highlight select posts using a dedicated 'Highlights' tab. This update allows users to showcase their best content prominently on their profiles. The 'About X Premium' page now includes details about this feature, which has been in the process of rolling out to subscribers over recent days. However, the company's support page states that the 'Highlights' tab is now accessible to all paid users.

While X already permits users to pin a single tweet to their profiles, the new tab enables the presentation of a collection of highlighted posts. This feature could prove valuable for artists showcasing their work or authors emphasizing their most popular articles.

Paid users can easily add any of their posts to the Highlights tab by selecting the "Add/remove from Highlights" option in the post's three-dot menu.

In addition to this enhancement, X has made TweetDeck exclusively available to subscribers as part of its effort to encourage more users to opt for its premium service.

Concurrently, X has decided to discontinue its promoted accounts ad business, a move worth $100 million, and has ceased allowing advertisers to promote their accounts within the platform's timeline to attract new followers. An email sent to advertising clients revealed that the company plans to phase out the "Followers objective" ad unit, a change aimed at optimizing the user experience by prioritizing specific content formats.

These strategic shifts reflect X's ongoing efforts to refine its platform, enhance user engagement, and explore innovative features and revenue streams.

