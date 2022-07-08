UBON HULK SP-180 wireless speakers launched at Rs. 2,499

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UBON HULK SP-180

UBON, an Indian gadget accessory and consumer electronics brand has recently launched the HULK SP-180 wireless speaker which has been priced at Rs 2,499.

The portable wireless speaker comes with a sleek design and claims to deliver the finest audio performance for a portable speaker of its size. The company promises that the speaker will deliver deep, clear sound that is powerful enough to fill the living room when entertaining and loud enough for any outdoor trip.

HULK SP-180 incorporates deep bass, an in-built phone stand, and 1800 mAh of battery backup.

The new wireless speaker features 4 hours of non-stop playtime, USB charging, and an inbuilt microphone port. Also, for the convenience of the users, it comes with multiple connectivity options, USB Port, Micro TF/SD Card, and AUX so that one can easily plug in ONE’S favourite playlist and dance ONE’S heart out. It is also highly compatible and easily pairable with iPhones, Android devices, and laptops as well.

This portable wireless speaker also has FM connectivity, which means you can enjoy listening to your favourite radio jockey as well.

Furthermore, with the v5.0 Bluetooth version, the TWS speaker provides a decent 10-metre range. The inbuilt LED lights give it a modern, classy look. At just Rs. 2499/-this extremely durable heavy bass portable speaker strikes the perfect product price balance.

The company offers a 6-month warranty. The HULK SP-180 Wireless Speaker is available in offline stores across India.