Twitter Nepotism era starts as Musk hired his billionaire cousin

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Elon Musk

Elon Musk, who was recently titled as the world's second richest man fired thousands of its employees after buying Twitter for $44 billion. Now it has been reported that he is hiring his cousins in the organisation to lead various projects, and help in fixing the company’s crisis. According to a media report, Elon Musk has hired billionaire cousins- ​​James Musk and Andrew Musk. Both the cousins have joined the San Francisco-based micro-blogging company.

Image Source : PIXABAYTwitter

Musk's brothers will work on these projects

Sources have reported that Andrew Musk will work on software engineering projects, while James will work with Elon Musk on other projects. Ever since Musk took over Twitter in October after spending months finalizing the deal, 70 per cent of the company's 7,500 employees have been either fired or resigned.

To recall, it was Parag Aggarwal, who was the CEO of Twitter who was first in the line to get discharged from his duties at the organisation.

People being brought to Twitter from Musk's other company

Musk has brought in employees from other companies, including engineers from Tesla and The Boring Company. Let us tell you that some employees are using the new sleeping area at Twitter office space at the company's headquarters which has been converted into bedrooms.

Twitter's head office will not open in Texas

Earlier, the news surfaced, stating that Musk will open Twitter's head office in Texas, as he did with Tesla. However, the new boss of Twitter made it clear by saying that he is not making any such plans.

He said if we take Twitter's head office to Texas, people will say that Twitter has turned from left wing to right wing.

Furthermore, Musk has stated that he has accepted that he has taken some wrong decisions at a very early stage when he was restructuring Twitter, but he assured that all these mistakes will be corrected with time.

Latest Technology News