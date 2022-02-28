Tips to download YouTube Videos on the Android Device

YouTube, the video streaming platform with millions of users across the globe tend to look tricky when it comes to downloading content (videos) from the platform. A Google-owned video streaming website has a lot of features to talk about, but we picked on the tips to help you download videos on your smart device from the platform.
We figured out some good solutions for downloading YouTube videos through multiple options which are not available on the Google Play Store. We bring in to you a platform named ‘TubeMate’ which is a third-party downloading site.
Here are tips to follow, for installing TubeMate, which I a free-to-use app (with limited advertising) for Android devices (smartphones and tablets).
- Visit TubeMate.net and tap one of the verified download sites
- Click the Install App button to install the app
- Click on ‘OK’ for the warning about the .apk file which could harm your phone
- Click on ‘Open; once downloaded
- You will get an ‘Install blocked’ message option on your device. The user will have to click on ‘Settings’ and search for Unknown sources. Once you find the box, click on ‘OK’
- Click to Install
- Once the App is downloaded on your device (smartphone or tablet), open the App and agree to the terms of use
- Now open YouTube and figure out the video which you would want to download. Copy the video URL, and paste the URL in TubeMate
- Click on the Red Download button
- Select the quality level, at which you would want your video to be downloaded
- Post selecting the quality, click on the Red download button
- The video will be downloaded. Now users can have the access to the video in Files or in the My Files app of the Android device