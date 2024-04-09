Spotify rollouts AI playlists to create playlists based on written prompts

Follow us on Image Source : SPOTIFY Spotify

Spotify has introduced new AI-based features for its users. The feature called AI playlists utilises AI to create a playlist based on written prompts. This feature will allow users to create a wider variety of playlists. Users can refer to all kinds of things in the prompts such as places, animals, activities, movie characters, colours, or emojis. As per the company, best playlists are generated using prompts that contain a combination of genres, moods, artists, and decades.

Spotify uses its knowledge of users' preferences to personalise the playlists created with this feature. Once the playlist is generated, users can refine it by giving commands like "less upbeat" or "more pop". They can also remove songs by swiping left on them.

This feature can be accessed in the "Your Library" tab on the Spotify app by tapping the plus button at the top right corner of the screen. A pop-up menu will appear with the AI Playlist as a new option along with the existing "Playlist" and "Blend" options. Spotify also offers prompt suggestions for users who don't know what to search for. To save an AI playlist, users can tap the "Create" button to add it to their library.

Spotify has put guardrails around the AI to ensure that it doesn't respond to offensive or sensitive prompts related to current events or specific brands.

The feature will first be available in the U.K. and Australia in beta on Android and iOS devices and will continue to evolve over time.

Meanwhile, Spotify recently launched a new feature for its desktop app, which is available on macOS and Windows. The feature is known as Miniplayer, and it enables users to manage music and podcasts while using other applications on the desktop.

The Miniplayer is a small, floating window that stays on top of other applications. It includes buttons for playing, pausing, skipping tracks, and adjusting the volume. By clicking on a small square icon in the bottom right corner of the Spotify app, users can access the Miniplayer.

