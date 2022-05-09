OnePlus 10R got a new Oxygen OS 12 A.03 update, know all what it does

Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: ONEPLUS INDIA OnePlus 10R

OnePlus has rolled out its first update for its recently launched OnePlus 10R smartphone. The 10R smartphone will run on the latest OxygenOS 12 A.03, which will enable the device to improve its overall performance along with fixing some bugs in the device.

According to the sources, the new OxygenOS 12 A.03 for the OnePlus 10R enables the device to optimise with power consumption and further optimises the device to OTG connection compatibility too.

Moreover, the latest Oxygen OS 12 update is capable to fix a number of bugs and issues which have been reported by the users lately.

OnePlus has claimed that the new OS update has fixed the bugs on the device which caused some interruption while the device was connected to a computer/laptop for transferring the larger files.

Furthermore, the company further claimed that the new update has fixed the temporary issues where the display abnormally goes on ‘Always-On Display’ mode.

Also, the screen brightness concern post unlocking the handset with the fingerprint scanner has also been rectified post the OS update was rolled out.

On the camera front, the device brings some improved camera performance post the OS update. As per the reports, the portrait photo taken by Oneplus 10R has improved post.

The OnePlus 10R is priced at Rs 38,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant which supports 80W charging (5,000 mAh battery). The other variant of the device which comes with 12GB RAM and 80W charging (5000 mAh battery) is priced at Rs 42,999. The device with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage with 150W charging (packs a 4500 mAh battery) is priced at Rs 43,999.