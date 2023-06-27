Follow us on Image Source : NOTHING Nothing unleashes a new Glyph Composer with Glyph Sound Pack and Glyph Ringtone composition

Nothing, a consumer electronics brand from London (UK) has unveiled its latest innovation, the Glyph Composer, and announced a unique collaboration with Swedish House Mafia, the Grammy Award-nominated electronic music supergroup. The partnership will introduce an exclusive Glyph Sound Pack and Glyph Ringtone composition.

According to Nothing, the Glyph Composer will be available on both the Phone (2) and Phone (1) models. This feature allows users to create their own Glyph Ringtone, which consists of a combination of sounds and corresponding lights on the back of Nothing's smartphones. Users can utilize the Glyph Sound Pack provided by Swedish House Mafia to produce their personalized Glyph Ringtones by hitting the record button. The Swedish House Mafia Glyph Ringtone and Glyph Sound Pack will be accessible to users this summer.

A complete Glyph Ringtone is a composition of eight to ten seconds, presented as a multitrack audio file. Monophonic clips lasting up to two seconds will synchronize with the user experience on the back of the smartphone, enhancing the interactive aspect of the device.

The collaboration between Nothing and Swedish House Mafia aims to bridge the gap between music and technology, allowing users to express their creativity through personalized ringtones. Swedish House Mafia members, Axwell, Steve Angello, and Sebastian Ingrosso, expressed their excitement about working with the Nothing team in London to bring this smartphone innovation to fruition.

Earlier this month, Nothing announced its plans to launch the Phone (2), the brand's flagship smartphone, in India on July 11. With the introduction of the Glyph Composer and the collaboration with Swedish House Mafia, Nothing continues to push the boundaries of smartphone experiences and provide users with unique opportunities for self-expression.

The Glyph Composer and its accompanying features offer a new level of customization and personalization to Nothing smartphone users. By blending music and technology, Nothing aims to create a more immersive and engaging user experience. With the Swedish House Mafia collaboration and the upcoming launch of the Phone (2) in India, Nothing is poised to make a significant impact in the consumer electronics market and further establish itself as an innovative brand.

