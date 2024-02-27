Nintendo Switch 2 is likely to launch in March 2025: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : NINTENDO Nintendo Switch (Representational image)

Nintendo is likely to launch its next generation of gaming console in the early months of March, 2025. As per a new report, the Nintendo Switch 2 will arrive in March 2025. Earlier, reports claimed that the company has informed game publishers that the Nintendo Switch 2 would be delayed. The current generation of Nintendo gaming console, Nintendo Switch, was launched almost seven years ago and a new generation was earlier expected to launch later this year.

As per a recent report by Japanese publication Nikkei, the Nintendo Switch 2 will arrive in March 2025. The decision to delay the Nintendo Switch 2 launch was taken to thwart scalpers and avoid supply issues, as per the report. Scalpers are the people who buy products in bulk quantities to resell at a profit. The report also said that the company wants a good lineup of major launch titles when the company will unveil Nintendo Switch 2.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is likely work as an hybrid console and will allow users to use it as a portable handheld and a stationary console for the TV in docked mode, as per the report. Nintendo Switch also gets a similar feature.

In addition to this, the upcoming Switch 2 is likely to feature a larger screen than the existing Switch.

The standard Nintendo Switch features a 6.2-inch screen while the Switch OLED comes with a 7-inch screen.

Meanwhile, Sony is planning to release a Pro version of its PlayStation 5 later this year, as per the reports. The new Pro version of PS5 is aimed at further pushing the sale of its current generation of console. The company has sold over 50 million units of PS5 since its launch four years ago. However, the sales are now decreasing and the company is likely to mis its PS5 sales target for fiscal year 2023.

