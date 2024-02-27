Samsung Galaxy Ring expected to launch in July: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG TWITTER Samsung Galaxy Ring

Samsung is reportedly planning to launch its Galax Ring at its Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event in July this year. The company first unveiled its new health-tracking device, the Galaxy Ring, in its Galaxy Unpacked event held in January this year. The company also showcased its upcoming smart ring at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain.

As per a tipster who goes by the name of Anthony, the new Galaxy Ring will be launched at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event in July this year along with the next Galaxy Z lineup of foldable devices. Samsung’s next-generation of foldable smartphones will include Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. The tipster further claimed that the company will also launch its Galaxy Buds 3 truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones, and Galaxy Watch 7 lineup during the event. In addition to this, the tipster also claimed that the event might see the launch of the Galaxy Tab S10 series and Galaxy XR headset, which will rival AppleVision Pro.

During the Mobile World Congress, the company showcased the Galaxy Ring in three colour options and informed that the smart ring would come with a host of health tracking features including heart rate, breathing rate, and sleep tracking with the Samsung Health platform.

Meanwhile, Samsung recently launched its Galaxy Fit3 fitness tracker in India. The newly launched fitness tracker has succeeded the Galaxy Fit2 fitness tracker. It comes with a 4cm AMOLED display with 256 x 402 pixels resolution. The Galaxy Fit3 fitness tracker features 16MB of RAM and 256MB of storage and runs FreeRTOS OS.

The fitness tracker also offers a host of sensors including an Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Optical Heart Rate Sensor, and Light Sensor. It packs a 208mAh battery that lasts up to 13 days as per the company’s claim.

Samsung Galaxy Fit3 fitness tracker is priced at Rs 4,999 and is available for sale via Samsung’s official website and other online resellers.

