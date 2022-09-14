Netflix, Ubisoft to launch three new mobile games for members by 2023

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Netflix

Netflix and Ubisoft have announced plans for creating three new mobile games from some of the world’s well-known game franchises for Netflix from 2023 onwards. Ubisoft’s annual digital event called Ubisoft Forward announced three games which will expand on the existing games-

Valiant Hearts

Mighty Quest

Assassin's Creed universes

The games will be made available exclusively on mobile to Netflix members across the world with no ads or in-app purchases.



A new Valiant Hearts game, the sequel to Ubisoft’s multi-award-winning game Valiant Hearts: The Great War, has been directed by the original core team and will retain the same DNA while featuring a new story. The new game will be available to Netflix members in January 2023.

The Mighty Quest will come to Netflix in 2023 with a new game, which will draw inspiration from the roguelike genre and will claim to deliver an experience that celebrates the series’ premiere hack-and-slash combat in a fresh and highly replayable format.



And Assassin’s Creed fans will be able to immerse themselves in the Assassin's Creed universe on Netflix in more than one way: in addition to the previously announced live-action series, an all-new mobile game is being developed exclusively for Netflix.



Mike Verdu, Vice President of Games, Netflix said, “We’re thrilled to work with Ubisoft, whose track record creating memorable worlds for fans is unmatched. This partnership will provide our members with exclusive access to some of the most exciting game franchises as we continue to build a catalogue of great mobile games for our members around the world."



Jean-Michel Detoc, Chief Mobile Officer, Ubisoft said, “As we continue to create great experiences on all platforms, we’re glad to be partnering with such an innovative and creative partner as Netflix. I believe that this partnership will be a great opportunity for Netflix members to further explore our worlds and universes on mobile.”

