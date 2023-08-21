Monday, August 21, 2023
     
Meta set to launch web version of Threads this week: Details

Meta is preparing to unveil the web version of Threads by this week. While Mark Zuckerberg, Meta's CEO, had previously hinted at the web version arriving in the "next few weeks," details regarding the exact launch schedule are reportedly not yet finalized, according to sources from WSJ.

Saumya Nigam New Delhi Updated on: August 21, 2023 14:43 IST
Image Source : THREADS Meta's Threads web version likely to make its debut in the upcoming days

Meta, the parent company of Instagram, is reportedly gearing up to release the web version of Threads sometime this week. Threads, a messaging app designed for sharing updates with close friends, has been missing a web version since its launch. The absence of this feature has been a source of frustration for users. Mark Zuckerberg, Founder and CEO of Meta, had recently mentioned that the web version would be introduced in the "next few weeks." However, sources cited by The Wall Street Journal have indicated that the exact launch plans remain subject to change.

Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram, shared that the web version of Threads has been undergoing internal testing for a brief period but requires further refinement before a wider release. He also announced the addition of a new "Reposts" tab on profiles, allowing users to view all the threads they have reposted in one location. Additionally, reposts will be included in users' Following Feed.

Responding to user inquiries, Mosseri stated that the web version will be introduced before support for foldable devices. He confirmed that the development of the web version is at an advanced stage.

ALSO READ: Bharti Airtel's Rs 155- Entry level truly unlimited plan

Earlier, Zuckerberg revealed upcoming features for Threads, including the ability to directly share posts in Instagram direct messages, a mention button for easily referencing someone's account, and the option to add custom alt-text to photos or videos.

Notably, Threads achieved a remarkable milestone by garnering 100 million user sign-ups faster than any other social media platform in history.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp developing new Text Formatting Tools for Messaging

The introduction of the web version for Threads is anticipated to enhance the app's functionality and accessibility, providing users with a more comprehensive experience beyond the mobile platform. However, specific details about the features and user interface of the web version remain to be seen as the launch approaches.

Inputs from IANS

