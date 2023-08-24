Follow us on Image Source : FILE MediaTek collaborates with Meta's Llama 2 to boost on-device generative AI in Edge devices

MediaTek, a leading chip maker, has announced its collaboration with Meta's Llama 2, an open-source Large Language Model (LLM), to enhance on-device generative AI capabilities in edge devices. By leveraging Meta's Llama 2 and MediaTek's latest APUs (AI Processing Units) and NeuroPilot AI Platform, MediaTek aims to establish a comprehensive edge computing ecosystem. This ecosystem is designed to expedite AI application development across various devices such as smartphones, IoT devices, vehicles, smart homes, and more.

Unlike traditional approaches that rely on cloud computing for generative AI processing, MediaTek's utilization of Llama 2 models empowers generative AI applications to run directly on-device. This approach offers numerous benefits to developers and users, including improved performance, enhanced privacy, more robust security and reliability, reduced latency, operation in low-connectivity areas, and lower operational costs.

JC Hsu, Corporate Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Wireless Communications Business Unit at MediaTek, highlighted the growing significance of generative AI in digital transformation. He emphasized MediaTek's commitment to providing Llama 2 developers and users with the necessary tools to drive innovation in the AI space.

ALSO READ: New WhatsApp feature: Create groups without naming them

To fully capitalize on on-device generative AI technology, edge device manufacturers need high-computing, low-power AI processors and robust connectivity. MediaTek's 5G smartphone SoCs (System-on-Chips) already incorporate APUs designed for a range of generative AI features like AI Noise Reduction, AI Super Resolution, and AI MEMC.

Furthermore, MediaTek's upcoming flagship chipset, set to be introduced later this year, will feature an optimized software stack to accommodate Llama 2. It will also include an upgraded APU with Transformer backbone acceleration, improved access to DRAM bandwidth, and a reduced footprint. This enhancement is expected to boost LLM and AIGC (AI-generated content) performance significantly.

ALSO READ: Twitch experiments with TikTok-style clips feed to elevate user engagement

MediaTek anticipates that Llama 2-based AI applications will be accessible on smartphones powered by the next-generation flagship SoC, slated for release by the end of the year. This collaboration underlines the ongoing advancements in on-device AI processing and signifies the increasing importance of edge computing in AI application development.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News