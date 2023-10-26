Follow us on Image Source : JIO Jio's new plan offers 252GB data, Netflix and JioCinema: Details

Reliance Jio, renowned for its cost-effective and comprehensive recharge options, serves a broad spectrum of customers with a variety of prepaid and postpaid plans. These encompass entertainment plans, data booster options, data packs, and more, ensuring there's something for everyone. If you're in search of a recharge plan that provides ample data, access to OTT content, and an extended validity period, Jio's Rs 1,499 plan is tailor-made for your needs.

All-in-One benefits

Jio's Rs 1,499 recharge plan is a good choice for users who are seeking a long validity period, ample data, along with OTT perks.

Subscribers of this plan can enjoy a generous validity of 84 days which is almost 3 months. During this period, you'll have access to a substantial data pool of 252GB, allowing you to utilize 3GB of data per day.

Unlimited calling across all networks is part of the deal, and you also receive 100 daily SMS.

Added benefits

The advantages do not stop there as Jio's Rs 1499 plan also includes a complimentary Netflix mobile subscription for the entire validity period. In addition to Netflix, you'll have access to Jio TV, Jio Cinema, and Jio Cloud.

For users with a more budget-conscious approach, Jio offers an alternative plan priced at Rs 1099. This plan provides a daily data allocation of 2GB, catering to a different set of data usage requirements.

