Friday, October 27, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Jio's new plan offers 252GB data, Netflix and JioCinema: Details

Jio's new plan offers 252GB data, Netflix and JioCinema: Details

Reliance Jio brings a new recharge plan that offers substantial data along with OTT benefits and extended validity, Jio's got you covered with its Rs 1,499 plan.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: October 26, 2023 14:24 IST
Reliance, Reliance jio Netflix, JioCinema
Image Source : JIO Jio's new plan offers 252GB data, Netflix and JioCinema: Details

Reliance Jio, renowned for its cost-effective and comprehensive recharge options, serves a broad spectrum of customers with a variety of prepaid and postpaid plans. These encompass entertainment plans, data booster options, data packs, and more, ensuring there's something for everyone. If you're in search of a recharge plan that provides ample data, access to OTT content, and an extended validity period, Jio's Rs 1,499 plan is tailor-made for your needs.

All-in-One benefits

Jio's Rs 1,499 recharge plan is a good choice for users who are seeking a long validity period, ample data, along with OTT perks. 

Subscribers of this plan can enjoy a generous validity of 84 days which is almost 3 months. During this period, you'll have access to a substantial data pool of 252GB, allowing you to utilize 3GB of data per day. 

Unlimited calling across all networks is part of the deal, and you also receive 100 daily SMS.

Added benefits 

The advantages do not stop there as Jio's Rs 1499 plan also includes a complimentary Netflix mobile subscription for the entire validity period. In addition to Netflix, you'll have access to Jio TV, Jio Cinema, and Jio Cloud.

For users with a more budget-conscious approach, Jio offers an alternative plan priced at Rs 1099. This plan provides a daily data allocation of 2GB, catering to a different set of data usage requirements.

ALSO READ: Step-by-step guide to cancel your Apple Music Subscription in 2023

Related Stories
Reliance Jio introduces affordable data plans at Rs 19 and Rs 29 for prepaid customers

Reliance Jio introduces affordable data plans at Rs 19 and Rs 29 for prepaid customers

Reliance Jio's net profit rises by 12%, total income reaches to Rs. 24,127 Crore in Q1 2023

Reliance Jio's net profit rises by 12%, total income reaches to Rs. 24,127 Crore in Q1 2023

Reliance Jio gets $2.2 bn fund support from Swedish export credit agency to finance 5G rollout

Reliance Jio gets $2.2 bn fund support from Swedish export credit agency to finance 5G rollout

Reliance Jio responds to price hikes with 30 days of free internet and calling

Reliance Jio responds to price hikes with 30 days of free internet and calling

Reliance AGM 2023: Ambani sets succession plan in motion, unveils Jio AirFiber launch date

Reliance AGM 2023: Ambani sets succession plan in motion, unveils Jio AirFiber launch date

Jio Financial Services shares touch upper circuit limit for third straight trading day

Jio Financial Services shares touch upper circuit limit for third straight trading day

Jio discontinue bonus data from Rs 999 prepaid plan

Jio discontinue bonus data from Rs 999 prepaid plan

Jio AirFiber to debut on September 19: Pricing, plans, speed, and more

Jio AirFiber to debut on September 19: Pricing, plans, speed, and more

Jio's new prepaid plans offer enhanced OTT streaming benefits

Jio's new prepaid plans offer enhanced OTT streaming benefits

 

 

 

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News