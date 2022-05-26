Instagram '1 Minute Music' tracks launched in India to make longer reels

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Instagram '1 Minute Music' tracks for India to make longer reels

Instagram, a Meta-owned photo-sharing platform has announced to add of a new feature for India. The photo-sharing platform has announced the launch of 1 Minute Music tracks for Reels. The feature has been introduced to India only.

The company stated that the new feature on the platform will offer a set of music tracks and videos for the users to engage more by making longer Reels and Stories. The app has more than 200 artists and their music across the country.

In a statement, Paras Sharma, Director, Content and Community Partnerships at Facebook India (Meta) said, "Music is a catalyst for trends on Instagram today. In fact, Reels is becoming the platform for people to discover music and artists too."

He further added, "With '1 Minute Music,' we are now giving people access to an exclusive set of tracks they could use to make their reels more entertaining. We are also hoping this platform serves as a paradigm for established and emerging artists to share their own music and create their own videos, all on Reels."

Since the launch, artists have been using it to launch their music and share it with others, which in turn is fueling many trends on the platform. To fuel this further, and to inspire others to unleash their talent as well, Instagram is now releasing the '1 Minute Music' property, it added.

The '1 Minute Music' will be available for people to use within the Reels audio gallery.

(Inputs from IANS)