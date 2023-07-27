Indonesia temporarily blocks 'X' domain after Musk's Twitter rebranding

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Musk's 'X' domain faces hurdle as Indonesia blocks access Over content history

Elon Musk's rebranding of Twitter as 'X' has led to the platform being temporarily blocked in Indonesia due to the country's strict laws against online adult content and gambling. The Indonesian Ministry of Communication and Informatics stated that the 'X' domain had previously been associated with websites that violated the country's regulations on "negative" content. The government has reached out to Twitter representatives to clarify the nature of the website, and it is expected that the platform will comply with Indonesian laws.

As a result of the block, approximately 24 million Indonesian users are currently unable to access the platform, which has a total population of 270 million. This move is not the first time Indonesia has taken action against online platforms that allegedly violate its content rules. In 2022, the country threatened to block websites like Netflix, Google, Instagram, and Facebook if they did not remove content considered unlawful or disruptive to public order. Netflix and TikTok were previously banned in the country for similar reasons.

Elon Musk's decision to rebrand Twitter as 'X' is part of his broader plan to transform the platform into a "super app," similar to China's WeChat. The new 'X' platform is intended to be used for payments, messaging, and other non-social tasks. Musk has a history with the letter and brand "X," as seen in his companies SpaceX and xAI, as well as his corporate shell firm, X Corp. He even named his son "X Æ A-Xii." Musk acquired the X.com domain in 2017 after being its original owner since 1999.

ALSO READ OnePlus Nord 3 5G Review: Smarter, fasṭer and smooth upgrade

While the issue is being addressed with Indonesian authorities, it remains to be seen how Twitter's transition to 'X' will unfold and whether it will comply with the country's regulations to regain access for its Indonesian users.

ALSO READ Nokia C32 Review: Budget smartphone with decent performer

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News