World's first gaming title with HDR10+ GAMING standard revealed by Samsung

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung

Samsung Electronics has unveiled a groundbreaking gaming title, “The First Descendant,” becoming the first in the world to feature the High Dynamic Range (HDR) 10+ GAMING standard pioneered by HDR10+ Technologies LLC. Created by Nexon, the game's launch is set to take place at Gamescom 2023, as per a company blog post.

Scheduled for an open beta test starting September 19, “The First Descendant” promises gamers a heightened and lifelike HDR gaming encounter. This innovative approach introduces richer colors, deeper contrasts, and enhanced brightness, offering a more precise portrayal of intricate details within both shadows and highlights. Such advancements amplify the immersion of players in their gaming escapades.

Samsung’s Executive Vice President of the Visual Display Business, Seokwoo Jason Yong, expressed enthusiasm over the collaboration with Nexon. He termed this groundbreaking achievement as more than just technological progress, underlining Samsung's unwavering commitment to enhancing gaming experiences as technology evolves.

ALSO READ: Realme C53 Review: Powerful device with a good camera under 10K

This game-changing initiative eliminates the complexities of adjusting various manual settings, streamlining the user experience. Moreover, it introduces seamless gameplay through low latency and support for variable refresh rates, offering near-instant responses. Notably, HDR10+ GAMING provides game developers with a toolkit for consistent and reliable HDR gaming across all displays adhering to this standard.

"The First Descendant" is poised to redefine gamers' experiences, promising one of the most seamless HDR gaming encounters to date. This venture is in line with Samsung's persistent endeavour to offer exceptional visual experiences that transcend conventional entertainment and media consumption.

ALSO READ: 5 most anticipated features of iOS 17 you must not miss

Samsung’s proactive venture into the realm of HDR10+ GAMING not only demonstrates its commitment to evolving technology but also reflects its dedication to enhancing the broader gaming ecosystem. This endeavour aligns with their aim of ensuring that gamers worldwide can access the most advanced and captivating gaming experiences available. As "The First Descendant" hits the scene, it stands as a testament to Samsung's unwavering pursuit of innovation and excellence.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News