Google Pixel 9 Pro leaks unveil iPhone-like design changes: What you need to know

Recently, leaked renders of the Google Pixel 9 Pro have surfaced online which offers a glimpse into what could be the design of Google's upcoming flagship smartphone. The Pixel 9 Pro seems to break away from the design of its predecessors, featuring flat edges which are similar to iPhones and a redesigned camera bar.

Design Overview

Well-known leaker Steve H. McFly (@OnLeaks) and MySmartPrice collaborated to share alleged renders and specifications of the Pixel 9 Pro. The handset showcases a departure from the previous Pixel Pro models, adopting flat edges resembling iPhone designs. The camera bar has undergone a redesign, no longer integrated into the frame but resembling the Pixel Fold's camera bar. Three cameras are aligned side-by-side and covered by glass, with Google's temperature sensor making a return.

Front View and Familiar Elements

The front of the Pixel 9 Pro maintains similarities with the Pixel 7 and 8 series, featuring a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera and slim bezels. On the right side of the phone, you can spot the power button and volume rockers, while the left side shows antenna markings. The bottom houses the USB Type-C port, speaker grille, and SIM card tray, with a noticeable change in the SIM card tray's arrangement compared to the Pixel 8 Pro.

Key Specifications

The Pixel 9 Pro is rumoured to sport a 6.5-inch display, with dimensions measuring 162.7x76.6x8.5mm. For comparison, the Pixel 8 Pro has dimensions of 162.6x76.5x8.8mm with a slightly larger 6.7-inch display.

Anticipated Features and Release

Google is expected to unveil the Pixel 9 series in October, likely shipping with Android 15 and the company's in-house Tensor G4 SoC. More leaks are anticipated in the coming days, providing additional insights into the features of this highly awaited flagship.

