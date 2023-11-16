Thursday, November 16, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Google India allows users to leave comments on Search results, like Wikipedia | Details here

Google India allows users to leave comments on Search results, like Wikipedia | Details here

Google Notes will trust the information which is given by other people on specific web pages. The tech giant further said that the Notes feature will add a “new layer of human insights” in the Google Search result of the user.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: November 16, 2023 14:22 IST
Google India, Google search
Image Source : FILE Google India search

When we talk about finding information, the first thing that comes to our mind is Wikipedia and Google Search engines as one of the most-used platforms for gaining information by working professionals and students. 

Talking about the last decade, the term “just Google it” became one of the most commonly used phrases by almost everyone. There is certainly no doubt that the search engine comes equipped with the majority of share when it comes to the online search space. 

Even Satya Nadella, the CEO of Microsoft has called Google the ‘800-pound gorilla’ when we talk about the search market. And now, the search engine giant is taking another step ahead to ensure that the Search experience will get even better for the users.

Google has announced that users in India and the US will now be able to try and test the new feature for Search called ‘Notes’ which will enable the users to leave comments on Search results. This will let other people see it and benefit from it. This will be very similar to one which we have in Wikipedia to edit.

In an official blog post, Google made an announcement that states a new feature for Search. The blog further states that the new feature will be available as an opt-in feature too. 

The company said, “Today, we’re introducing a new opt-in experiment in Search Labs called Notes to help people find a wide range of perspectives on Search.”

About the new Notes feature

The new Notes feature will enable the users to share their insights on any particular topic with people around the world, who can benefit from it.

Those who are using Google Notes will trust the information which is given by other people on specific web pages. The tech giant further said that the Notes feature will add a “new layer of human insights” in the Google Search result of the user.

The company further said adding the new Notes feature might help the users to think about planning their vacation (where to go with the family or friends), looking for a new food recipe (any), recommendations for indoor plants, and more.

Google further said, “In this new experiment, you can get helpful context about a web page so you can better identify information that might be most useful for you — or you can share your expertise with the world,” 

Related Stories
Google's AI chatbot Bard now offers real-time responses for faster interaction

Google's AI chatbot Bard now offers real-time responses for faster interaction

Google set to invest $2 billion in Anthropic- OpenAI's competitor

Google set to invest $2 billion in Anthropic- OpenAI's competitor

Google addresses Android 14 bug impacting user profiles

Google addresses Android 14 bug impacting user profiles

Google rolls out four student-centric search upgrades: Everything you need to know

Google rolls out four student-centric search upgrades: Everything you need to know

Google's Chrome for iOS adds to relocate address bar to the bottom

Google's Chrome for iOS adds to relocate address bar to the bottom

Google reveals a new feature for small merchants to upscale sales

Google reveals a new feature for small merchants to upscale sales

Google launches premium domain costing as high as Rs 1 crore: Know the details

Google launches premium domain costing as high as Rs 1 crore: Know the details

Google offer Epic Games $147 mn to launch Fortnite on Play Store

Google offer Epic Games $147 mn to launch Fortnite on Play Store

Want to know more about Google employees daily work hours? Deets here

Want to know more about Google employees daily work hours? Deets here

Sundar Pichai wishes Diwali, sharing top 'why' questions on the tradition

Sundar Pichai wishes Diwali, sharing top 'why' questions on the tradition

Google brings new tool to tackle terrorist content on small online platform

Google brings new tool to tackle terrorist content on small online platform

Google Maps' secret weapon against overspeeding 'challans' | What it is and how it works?

Google Maps' secret weapon against overspeeding 'challans' | What it is and how it works?

How to use and what to expect

To access the new Notes for Search feature, Google users will have to opt into the experiment in the Google app or on Discover. 

Once the user enables the feature, a "Notes" button will appear in the search results, letting the users view and create notes further.

The new Note feature will help in creating a straightforward process, which will enable the users to customise their notes with stickers, photos and text to choose from a variety of visual styles for personalizing their contributions.

Safety concerns 

Furthermore, Google has also addressed a safety concern in its blog post. It stated that the Notes feature will not be available for some sensitive topics, where “the risk of harm is higher.”

Google posted: “In the months ahead, we’ll actively explore ways to provide site owners insights into notes on their content. We understand this is an important need for websites, and we’re committed to working with them to determine what tools and insights will be most beneficial,” the company added.

ALSO READ: A part of Chandrayaan-3’s re-enters Earth’s atmosphere after losing control: ISRO

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News