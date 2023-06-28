Booking.com to bring AI Trip Planner, powered by ChatGPT: Know more

Follow us on Image Source : BOOKING.COM Booking.com to bring AI Trip Planner, powered by ChatGPT

Booking.com has introduced an "AI Trip Planner" powered by OpenAI's ChatGPT API to assist users in planning their trips and finding relevant hotel information. The company announced the pilot version of the AI Trip Planner, which will be accessible through the Booking.com app for US travellers starting June 28. This feature will initially be available in beta form, with a wider release planned after testing with selected users.

According to Booking.com, travellers can utilize the AI-backed chatbot, similar to ChatGPT, to efficiently plan their trips. Users can engage in conversation with the AI Trip Planner, describing their preferences broadly or specifically, asking questions, and refining their search in real time. The chatbot swiftly generates new options based on user inputs.

The AI chatbot's primary function is to help users identify suitable destinations based on their descriptions and keywords. For example, users can request suggestions for romantic beaches in the Caribbean or vacation homes with specific amenities like air conditioning and a pool for a family of four.

In a demonstration provided by Booking.com, the chatbot delivers search results that include links to properties along with their respective costs per night. The quality of results depends on users providing relevant prompts to trigger accurate recommendations. Keywords related to travel itineraries and off-the-beaten-path destinations are expected to play a crucial role in generating the most relevant outcomes.

Glenn Fogel, the CEO of Booking.com, highlighted the significance of generative AI advancements and their impact on enhancing the customer experience. He emphasized that the AI Trip Planner represents the next step in their continuous efforts to provide additional value and enjoyment throughout the trip planning process.

While the AI chatbot excels in itinerary creation and location recommendations, its capabilities extend beyond that. Leveraging user reviews and online information, the AI Trip Planner can assist travellers in gathering details about properties, including available rooms, sizes, and amenities. It can also provide information about nearby stores and attractions in the intended destination.

Although the AI Trip Planner is currently available for US users only, Booking.com is expected to expand its availability to other countries, including India, in the future. However, no official timeline for international release has been provided at this time.

