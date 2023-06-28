Wednesday, June 28, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. WhatsApp Pink Scam for Android- Mumbai Police issues red alert for fake version

WhatsApp Pink Scam for Android- Mumbai Police issues red alert for fake version

Mumbai Police has issued a red alert for Android users who downloaded the fake "WhatsApp Pink," warning of potential hacking and misuse of personal information. Users are advised to uninstall the app immediately and refrain from clicking on links from unknown sources.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: June 28, 2023 10:15 IST
Pink Whatsapp, whatsapp scam, pink whatsapp scam
Image Source : INDIA TV Pink WhatsApp Scam

Mumbai Police has issued a red alert for Android users who have downloaded a fake version of WhatsApp called "WhatsApp Pink." In a Twitter post, the police warned users about the scam and provided measures to protect themselves from falling victim to it. The scam involves a hoax message circulating among WhatsApp users, claiming to offer a new version of the app with a pink interface and additional features. However, this fake version can lead to serious consequences, including the hacking of mobile devices through malicious software.

Fraudsters continuously come up with new tricks to deceive unsuspecting users and commit cyber fraud. It is crucial for users to be aware, alert, and attentive to such frauds in order to remain safe and secure in the digital world.

Downloading WhatsApp Pink can result in various forms of misuse, including unauthorized access and misuse of contact numbers and saved pictures on mobile phones, financial losses, the exploitation of personal credentials, spam messages, and more.

India Tv - Whatsapp, tech news, india tv tech

Image Source : FILEMumbai Police issues red alert for WhatsApp Pink Scam

ALSO READ ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED Review: A super handy premium laptop

To protect themselves, users are advised to immediately uninstall the fake app by going to the settings menu on their Android device, selecting "apps," finding the WhatsApp Pink logo, and uninstalling it.

ALSO READ: Netflix drops basic plan from Canadian market: Know more

 

It is important never to click on links received from unknown sources without proper verification or authentication. Applications should always be downloaded from official app stores such as Google Play or the iOS App Store, or from legitimate websites.

Furthermore, users should refrain from sharing personal details or financial information, such as login credentials, passwords, credit card or debit card details, and other sensitive information online, as it can be easily misused by cybercriminals.

Related Stories
Pink WhatsApp Scam link stealing money from the users: How to be safe?

Pink WhatsApp Scam link stealing money from the users: How to be safe?

WhatsApp updates the Communities and Groups icons for Android Beta

WhatsApp updates the Communities and Groups icons for Android Beta

Get noticed with WhatsApp's new large stickers on Windows beta

Get noticed with WhatsApp's new large stickers on Windows beta

WhatsApp beta for iOS introduces revamped action sheets interface: Know about latest update

WhatsApp beta for iOS introduces revamped action sheets interface: Know about latest update

ALSO READ: Realme Narzo 60 Series 5G set to launch in India soon: Here are the details

 

Staying informed about the activities of cyber fraudsters and keeping track of the latest news and updates can help users stay vigilant and avoid falling into the traps set by these criminals.

The Mumbai Police's red alert serves as a reminder for Android users to exercise caution and take necessary precautions to safeguard themselves against potential cyber threats.

Inputs from IANS

 

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News