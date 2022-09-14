boAt Hearables App launched with ‘Self-Diagnostics Mode’ and more features for better audio quality- Know mor

Follow us on Image Source : BOAT boAt Hearables App

boAt, an audio wearables brand has launched a new in-house developed ‘boAt Hearables App’. The new app features a Self-Diagnostics Mode which is an advanced feature to make the customer experience richer and better.

The new app has been developed to address the issues related to Bluetooth connectivity which the customers of boAt had been complaining about in the recent past. Also, the app will help to keep a check on the MIC status, speaker status and battery health of the boAt devices.

The Self-Diagnostics Mode* is only available on Rockerz 330 Pro and Rockerz 333 Pro, at the time of writing and is expected to support other audio products from the company soon.

The new Hearables app claims to provide an easy way to customize the hearable’s button functions settings and users can further download over-the-air software updates to make them even better.

In the first launch phase of the app, boAt will support its customers to connect and configure their hearables and troubleshoot if they are facing any issues. It has been shared that the company will also be ready with a slew of updates which are already in the pipeline, in the coming weeks ahead, including support for all their legacy and latest personal audio devices.

In the second phase, boAt will also be adding Personalized Audio profiles, Custom EQ options, Integrated Streaming Services, HD Audio Personalizer and a lot more to the app to make it more productive.

The app has been designed and developed by boAt itself with the support of an experienced NPI team and software engineers who have been working at boAt Labs - the brand’s R&D lab which is situated in Bengaluru.

boAt is said to be committed to India’s twin missions of Atmanirbhar Bharat (a self-reliant India) and Make-in-India-for-the-World, by enabling technology innovation and R&D in India.

How to get the new Hearables App on your handset?

One can download the boAt’s new app from Google Play Store and sync with boAt Bluetooth earphones.

For apple device users, the iOS version is expected to launch in a couple of months, reported boAt.

