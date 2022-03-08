Apple Event 2022: When and where to watch, live streaming - check details

Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: YOUTUBE (APPLE) Apple Event 2022: When and where to watch, live stream

Apple is finally hosting an event from the USA and will be telecasted all across the world. The Apple event will kick in today at 11.30 PM. All the viewers are expecting a new avatar of iPhone 13 (maybe colour) and a new version of the iPad Air lineup as well. It has also been predicted that the company might also unleash a new iPhone SE 5G.

The event will be hosted virtually and interested people who are willing to attend the vent can visit the youtube page of Apple which has been teasing about the upcoming event. Also, viewers can watch the event through the Apple Events website as well. Apple users can watch the event on the Apple TV app and you can also check for the live update about the event through India TV.

The Apple event will be live-streamed from the Steve Jobs Theatre.

Stay tuned as we will be keeping you posted with the live updates during the event.