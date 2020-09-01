ZTE Axon 20 5G is the first commercial smartphone with under-the-display front camera: All you need to know

Image Source : XDA DEVELOPERS ZTE Axon 20 5G in Purple colour

After several rumours and leaks, ZTE has finally unveiled the first-ever commercial smartphone with an under-the-display front camera -- the Axon 20 5G -- in China. The smartphone brings forward new technologies for the general users and attempts to finally start a new tech trend that was earlier just in its prototype form. Read on to know more about the new smartphone.

ZTE Axon 20 5G Features, Specifications

The smartphone comes with a big 6.92-inch Full HD+ OLED display that really minimal bezels and a front camera that has slipped right under it. The display also supports a 90Hz refresh rate.

The under-the-display front camera stands at 32MP. It is suggested that ZTE has made the Axon 20 5G with an under-display selfie snapper possible due to an amalgamation of five technologies. This includes a special display material, a dual-control chip, a unique driver circuit, a special pixel matrix, and a self-developed shooting algorithm. As for the rear cameras, the smartphone has a quad-camera setup rated at 64MP main camera, 8MP wide-angle lens, 2MP depth lens, and a 2MP macro lens.

The 5G smartphone (with a 3D glass back) is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor and comes in three RAM/Storage options: 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB. It is backed by a 4,220mAh battery with 30W Quick Charge fast charging tech and runs MiFavor 10.5 based on Android 10.

Additionally, the Axon 20 5G comes with an under-the-display fingerprint scanner, Liquid Cooling circulation, DTS:X Ultra audio system, AI phone noise cancellation, and has four colour options, namely, Blue, Black, Purple, and Orange.

ZTE Axon 20 5G Price, Availability

The ZTE Axon 20 5G falls in the mid-range price segment and is priced at CNY 2,198 (around Rs. 23,500) for 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, CNY 2,498 (around Rs. 26,700) for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and CNY 2,798 (around Rs. 30,000) for 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Presently, the smartphone will be available to buy in China and there is no word on whether or not it will reach other markets. We will let you know once we get any official information on this. So, stay tuned.

