Xiaomi POCO F2 could finally launch soon this year, Xiaomi patent hints

POCO F1

Xiaomi’s POCO F1 was arguably the best budget smartphone one could get with a high-end processor and this made us wait for its successor more. As a sigh of relief, we could finally get the successor -- the POCO F2 -- and that could be this year itself.

POCO F2 finally a reality

As suggested by Xiaomi’s trademark application, the Chinese company had filed a patent for the Xiaomi POCO F2. This makes it clear that the second instalment in the POCO series is soon to make its entry. The news was let out by the Twitter handle @_the_tech_guy.

As a reminder, POCO’s global head Alvin Tse hinted at the same by posting a tweet back in December. The tweet said that we will get to hear more about POCO in 2020 and we seem to be receiving the information we need, slowly and steadily.

#Xiaomi files trademark application for POCO F2



So the POCO series exists and POCO F2 is coming soon .....#xiaomi #pocoPhone #POCOF2 pic.twitter.com/3JDwplv9IJ — _the_tech_guy (@_the_tech_guy) January 11, 2020

POCO F2 Specifications, Price

While details regarding the POCO F2 specifications remain unknown, we expect it to come with either a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ or a Snapdragon 865 processor, much like the POCO F1 that came with a Snapdragon 845 chipset.

The smartphone could feature a quad-camera setup at the back and could be priced much like the POCO F1 in India.

As a reminder, the POCO F1 comes with a 6.18-inch, dual rear cameras (12MP, 5MP), a 20MP front camera, a 4,000mAh battery, up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

However, we still lack concrete details as of now and we need to wait until we get some official confirmation. Hence, stay tuned to this space.

Latest technology news