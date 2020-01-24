WhatsApp can now also take flight bookings: Here's how it works

WhatsApp Business can now be used to book flight tickets.

EaseMyTrip, domestic online travel company on Wednesday announced its integration on WhatsApp messenger to book flight tickets. The integration will allow customers to book flight tickets at competitive rates for their desired destination through WhatsApp itself.

"As a part of our customer-centric approach, we have collaborated with Whatsapp-for-Business to come up with a technology solution in the form of EaseMyTrip Bot. This is especially convenient for customers who are on the move and short on time to explore multiple platforms in search of lowest fares & best deals," Prashant Pitti, Whole-time Director, EaseMyTrip said in a statement.

The collaboration is expected to bring about convenience to the customers, as they don't even have to visit any website/app to book flight tickets; they just have to send a message on WhatsApp.

Moreover, the customer will keep receiving a price drop or increase alert on their WhatsApp related to the flight they searched.

