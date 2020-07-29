UMANG App: How to download and withdraw PF balance online through smartphone

Image Source : INDIA TV UMANG app now allows users to withdraw PF using easy steps online.

UMANG app PF Withdrawal Online: UMANG app has been lately receiving more handy features. Now, the citizens are able to do most of the official work using the smartphone application. With the latest update, the users will be able to withdraw their Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) amount is an easy way using an Android or iOS smartphone.

Now, the employees just need to download and install the UMANG app on their Android or iOS smartphone in order to get access to their EPF. This means that any user with an Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) account can now withdraw the amount easily.

Here’s how you can use the UMANG app to withdraw your PF:

Download and install the UMANG app via Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Setup the app and using the search menu, look for EPFO. Choose the ‘Employee Centric’ option. Click on ‘Raise Claim’ and enter EPF UAN number. Now, you will receive an OTP on the registered mobile number. Enter the OTP to verify yourself. Choose the type of withdrawal and submit through UMANG app. Once done, a claim reference number will be sent to you. You can use this number to track the status of your EPF claim.

#UMANGInNews | With these simple & easy 5 steps, withdraw your PF balance with ease through #UMANGApp.

Here's how 👇https://t.co/f2LSEnJELA — UMANG App India (@UmangOfficial_) July 29, 2020

For those who are not aware, the UMANG App has been developed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and National e-Governance Division (NeGD). UMANG basically stands for Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance and it delivers on what the name promises. The app brings a number of pan India e-gov services for Indian Citizens.

