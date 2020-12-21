Image Source : SEGATE Segate launches Xbox Halo: Master Chief Limited Edition game drive in India.

Seagate on Monday launched the latest addition to its popular line of storage for gamers -- game drive for Xbox Halo: Master Chief Limited Edition in India. According to the company, the new drive is available in 2TB and 5TB capacities so that gamers in India can install more games and downloadable game content by balancing their gaming workload between console and external HDD.

"Gamers can easily begin their Halo journey as the game drive is compatible with and automatically recognized by the full family of Xbox One devices, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S consoles, and easily installed in under two minutes through Xbox OS. It is USB 3.2 Gen 1 bus-powered and does not need a separate power cord to play so fans can unite in their mission from anywhere," the company said in a statement.

Available in limited quantities, game drive for Xbox Halo: Master Chief Limited Edition are available on Amazon India at a special retail price for a limited time for Rs 5,299 (2TB) and INR 9,299 (5TB). The drives will be subsequently available at all reseller channels at Rs 5,699 (2TB) and Rs 9,799 (5TB).

The drive requires Xbox Live login from original game owner. Users can play legacy games and archive next-generation games on the Game Drive which can store more than 50 downloaded games.

The drive comes with an average game capacity of 35-50 GB per install and storage is also required for game save data and downloadable game content.