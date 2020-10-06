Samsung Galaxy S20 FE now available in India: Price, pre-booking offers and more

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE now available in India.

Samsung has finally launched the much-awaited Galaxy S20 FE smartphone in India. The smartphone is basically an addition to the popular Galaxy S20 lineup. It is a great option for someone wanting to get the latest Samsung flagship without breaking the bank. Also, it will be going head to head against the likes of OnePlus 8 and Apple iPhone SE (2020).

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Price, availability and offers

Samsung has just announced the launch of the Galaxy S20 FE in the Indian markets. The smartphone will be available with a price tag of Rs. 49,999. The South Korean giant has also announced attractive pre-booking offers on the handset.

Those who pre-book the device will be eligible to get special benefits worth Rs. 8,000. This includes the Samsung e-store benefits worth Rs. 4000 and an upgrade bonus of Rs. 3000. The consumers can also choose to opt for a cashback of upto Rs. 4000 using HDFC Bank cards.

Interested customers will be able to pre-book the handset starting October 9, 2020, on Samsung.com and across leading retail stores.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE sports a 6.5-inch Super FullHD+ Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the Exynos 990 processor. It packs in 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. All of this is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. However, the box includes only a 15W fast charger.

In the camera department, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE features a triple-camera setup at the back consisting of a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 12MP wide-angle lens and an 8MP telephoto camera. Upfront, the phone sports a 32MP selfie shooter.

