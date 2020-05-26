Realme X50 Pro Player Edition with Snapdragon 865 launched: Price, features and more

Image Source : REALME/WEIBO Realme X50 Pro Player Edition

As announced previously, Realme has introduced the Realme X50 Pro Player Edition smartphone in China. The smartphone comes with a number of USPs such as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 90Hz display, and more. Read on to know more about the new Realme smartphone.

Realme X50 Pro Player Edition Features, Specifications

The Realme X50 Pro Player Edition is another variant of the X50 Pro 5G launched recently but with changes. It comes with a 6.44-inch AMOLED Full HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and HDR 10+ support. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and comes in three RAM/Storage configurations: 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 12GB/128GB.

On the camera front, it has a quad-camera setup at the back (48MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide lens, 2MP maco lens, 2MP depth sensor) and dual cameras at the front, configured at 16MP and 2MP.

The smartphone is backed by a 4,200mAh battery with 65W fast charging and runs Realme UI based on Android 10. Additionally, it supports HyperBoost 3.0 for better gaming, graphite sheets between the battery and the back panel for easy heat dissipation, an in-display fingerprint scanner, Dolby Atmos audio, Wi-Fi 6, 5G support, and less latency.

Realme X50 Pro Player Edition Price, Availability

The Realme X50 Pro Player Edition is priced at CNY 2,699 (around Rs. 28,700) for 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, CNY 2,999 (around Rs. 31,800) for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and CNY 3,299 (around Rs. 35,000) for 2GB of RAM and 128GB of storage option. However, there is no word on its availability yet.

In addition to the Realme X50 Pro Player Edition, Realme has introduced the Realme X50m 5G, two powerbanks, Realme Buds Q TWS earphones, Realme Buds Air Neo (much like India), a Realme backpack, and a new design variant of the Realme X50 Pro 5G.

