Realme 5i launching in India on January 9: How to watch livestream, what to expect and more

Realme 5i to launch in India on January 9. Here's what to expect

Realme is set to launch yet another smartphone in the Indian market. The Realme 5i will be an addition to the company's popular Realme 5 series. The mid-range smartphone is set to unveil on January 9. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer will be live streaming the event via its official YouTube channel at 12:30 PM on January 9, 2020.

Realme took its official Twitter handle as a platform to make the announcement. According to the company's tweet, the launch will be live-streamed via its social channels as well as its official website. The tweet uses the hashtag - #TheStylishPowerhouse, which indicates that the smartphone will not only look great but also carry a beefy battery under the hood.

The e-commerce giant, Flipkart, has created a dedicated page for the upcoming Realme 5i. It clearly states that the smartphone will be available in the Indian market via Flipkart. The page also teases a couple of features of the upcoming smartphone.

The page suggests that the device will be powered by a 5,000mAh battery under the hood. Additionally, it will come with a quad-camera setup on the back. The setup looks quite identical to one on the Realme X2 and the Realme 5s. It will most likely feature a 48-megapixel primary camera at the back.

Guys, introducing #realme5i our new edition to the highly appreciated #realme5series!

Launching on 9th Jan. at 12:30 PM

Launching on 9th Jan. at 12:30 PM

Further, the Flipkart page also suggests that the Realme 5i will sport a 6.5-inch mini-drop display and it will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. The smartphone is expected to come with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

Since it is an addition to the Realme 5 family, the Realme 5i is expected to be priced quite aggressively. The smartphone will should be more affordable than the Realme 5s. This brings down the expected price of the smartphone to somewhere below Rs. 9,000.

