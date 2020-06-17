Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G chipset coming for mid-range phones

Image Source : QUALCOMM Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G launched.

Qualcomm on Wednesday announced its first 5G mobile platform in the 6-series, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690, which aims to bring 5G support to even more mid-range smartphones. Qualcomm said the Snapdragon 690 would allow phones to record videos in 4K HDR and videos will have more colours and greater dynamic range.

Additionally, the camera will also able to capture a whopping 192MP still images. The chipset supports Full HD+ displays with up to 120Hz refresh rates, which is yet another first for the Snapdragon 6-series. The maximum external display support is QHD+ at 60Hz.

This new chipset is said to usher in more affordable 5G Android devices that should be launching in the second half of this year. HMD Global, LG Electronics, Motorola, SHARP, TCL, and Wingtech are among the OEMs/ODMs expected to announce smartphones powered by Snapdragon 690.

"With over 375 5G designs launched or in development to date using Qualcomm Technologies'5G solutions, we are driving the proliferation of 5G across multiple tiers to make the next generation of camera, artificial intelligence, and gaming experiences more broadly available," said Cristiano Amon, President, Qualcomm Incorporated.

"Driving the expansion of 5G into the Snapdragon 6-series has the potential to make 5G accessible to more than 2 billion smartphone users around the world," Amon added. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 features the Adreno 619L GPU, which Qualcomm says makes it 60 per cent faster than the GPU in its predecessor, the Snapdragon 675.

It is built on Samsung's 8nm fabrication process and features eight Kryo 560 CPU cores and an Adreno 619L GPU. In terms of memory, the Snapdragon 690 features 2 x 16-bit LPDDR4X memory at up to 1866MHz, with a maximum of up to 8GB RAM.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage