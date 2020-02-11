PUBG Mobile celebrates Valentines Day with these special outfits: Here's how to get them

PUBG Mobile gets special outfits for Valentines Day

PUBG Mobile constantly rolls out new updates and features to keep up with the trends. These updates also help in keeping the users hyped about the game. As the Valentines week is going on, the company has designed special outfits for the users. The limited-edition outfits are available on the platform for a limited period of time, 2nd to 17th February. The outfits are designed for both women and men and these special attires will spike up your popularity score in the squad.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile or PUBG Mobile is currently offering a 25 per cent discount to purchase the special outfits. The players can also gift these outfits to their other single friends.

Tencent Games recently gave a chance of winning a physical Gold Level 3 Helmet, Apple AirPods and a lot more while playing PUBG Mobile. The game also recently ended the Lunar New Year event, Spring Party.

In other news, PUBG Mobile recently rolled out the Season 11 based 0.16.0 update. The update was majorly focused on the new Season 11 Royale Pass. Apart from that, the update brought a new Rage Gear mode. The update also added a button to switch to FPP from TPP in Classic, Arcade and Training grounds. Now, the company is gearing up to release the 0.17.0 update, which is expected to roll out on March 3. The game is available on both iOS and Android platforms.