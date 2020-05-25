Oppo Reno 4 teased in new video: Expected features, specs and more

Image Source : WEIBO Oppo Reno 4

Oppo is soon to launch a new smartphone in its Reno series -- the Oppo Reno 4 -- soon, for which rumours and leaks have started showing up. After being teased recently, the smartphone now appears in a recently-released video, hinting at the possible design and features it might carry. Read on to know more about the upcoming Oppo Reno 4 smartphones.

Oppo Reno 4 Teaser Video

Chinese company Oppo has released a teaser video for the forthcoming Oppo Reno 4 smartphone via the Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo. As per the video, the Oppo Reno 4 will sport a gradient design with an ombre touch to it. The video shows a curved back with a big 'Reno Glow' written at the back. The device comes with a triple-camera setup at the back and LED flash.

Additionally, the Reno 4 is shown featuring a volume rocker on the left side and the power on/off button on the right side. The bottom part comes with a speaker grille, USB Type-C port, and a microphone. However, the video doesn't show the front side of the device.

Oppo Reno 4 Expected features, specifications

While details regarding the Oppo Reno 4 remain unknown, there could be two smartphones -- the Oppo Reno 4 and the Oppo Reno 4 Pro, coming with support for 5G. While the Reno 4 could have a 6.43-inch punch-hole display the Reno 4 Pro might have a bigger 6.55-inch one. The smartphones could be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor and come with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

On the camera front. the Oppo Reno 4 could have three rear cameras (48MP, 8MP, 2MP) and dual front cameras rated at 32MP and 2MP. As for the Reno 4 Pro, there could be three rear cameras (48MP, 12MP, 13MP) and a single 32MP front camera. The devices could be backed by 4,000mAh batteries with support for 65W fast charging tech.

However, we still need more information for a better idea. We will keep you posted when we get more official information. Hence, stay tuned.

